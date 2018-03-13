DUI saturation patrols planned around Craig for St. Patrick’s Day holiday

Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol will be out in force this St. Patrick's Day holiday looking for drivers operating their vehicles while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, the agency said in a news release.

The Colorado State Patrol will be working saturation patrols looking for impaired drivers in conjunction with the numerous holiday events planned in the Craig, Steamboat Springs, and Winter Park areas during this year's St. Patrick's Day holiday.

Troop 4B, which includes the counties of Rio Blanco, Moffat, Routt, Jackson and Grand, investigated seven fatal crashes and 34 other crashes related to impaired driving in 2017. The State Patrol is working diligently with our partner agencies to reduce these numbers to zero.

As the winter weather begins to subside, and warmer and drier roadways begin to emerge in northwestern Colorado, the Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to celebrate responsibly, drive safely and always wear a safety belt this St. Patrick's Day holiday.

To report a suspected impaired driver please dial *CSP (*277) from you cellular phone.

Follow Troop 4B troopers this St. Patrick's Day on Twitter @CSP_Craig.