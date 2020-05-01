District Judge sentences Craig man to 13 years in prison

The county courthouse remains closed to the public, but the 14th Judicial District is still hard at work in court.

District Judge Shelley Ann Hill sentenced 34-year-old Robert Marcos Corcorran to 13 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections Monday on two charges of distribution of a controlled substance in Grand and Moffat County.

The arrest affidavits from the two incidents are court sealed at this time.

According to official complaint paperwork from the courts, District Attorney Matt Karzen filed one complaint each in Grand and Moffat County against Corcorran.

In Grand County, Karzen filed three charges against Corcorran for distribution of a controlled substance, money laundering, and violation of a protection order. In Moffat County, Karzen filed two charges against Corcorran for conspiracy to distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the complaint in Grand County, “between and including December 1, 2019 and December 3, 2019, Robert Marcos Corcorran unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly sold or distributed Methamphetamine, a controlled substance.

“Further, the violation involved a material compound, mixture or preparation that weighed more than one hundred and twelve grams…”

During the same time frame, Corcorran, “unlawfully and feloniously transported, transmitted, or transferred a monetary instrument or moneys, with the intent to promote the commission of a criminal offense…”

According to the sentencing order for Corcorran, charges of money laundering and violation of a protection order in Grand County were dismissed by the DA, while conspiracy to commit money laundering charges in Moffat County were also dismissed by the DA.

Corcorran was found guilty on charges of distribution of a controlled substance in both Grand and Moffat County and will serve 13 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

