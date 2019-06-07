Dinosaur’s EPA grant dollars will help fund community center

The Environmental Protection Agency has some late spring cleaning in store for the town of Dinosaur.

In a news release Wednesday, the EPA announced it awarded Dinosaur a Brownfields grant worth $200,000 to clean up some nine acres where a school building sits near a playground, baseball field, and a basketball court.

“The building was constructed in 1962 and has been vacant for more than a decade,” the release said. “The town recently had an environmental assessment completed of the property through the EPA Targeted Brownfields Assessment program, which identified various contaminants of concern, including metals, PCBs, and inorganic materials.”

In an interview Wednesday moments after the grant award was announced, Dinosaur Assistant Town Clerk Linda Hedge said they had just heard about their winning the award.

“I haven’t even informed the town council yet,” Hedge said.

Nonetheless, Hedge is excited about the grant helping her small town get a new community center, which is the plan for the site.

“I’m excited about it,” Hedge said. “I know this is really going to be an asset to the town.”

In its statement, the EPA said was among 149 communities selected to receive grant awards totaling more than $64 million in Brownfields money.

“EPA Brownfields grants are helping Colorado communities address environmental hazards and create new amenities that bring people together,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “We look forward to the cleanup of the former Dinosaur School property and its revitalization as a much-needed community center.”