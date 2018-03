Democratic congressional candidate Karl Hanlon to visit Craig

CRAIG – Karl Hanlon, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, will be at Downtown Books at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7.

Hanlon is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton.

The event is part of Hanlon's "Topple Tipton" Tour, a 29-county tour of the district ahead of the Colorado Democrat's State Assembly, set for Friday, April 13, in Broomfield.