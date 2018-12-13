Delightful delivery guaranteed: Craig families meet special guest at Letters to Santa

The man who makes the magic happen during the holiday season has a lot of talent, but he can’t do everything by himself, which is why local businesses team up to aid him and help make Christmas special.

Craig Press and Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance co-hosted the annual Letters to Santa event Tuesday at State Farm. The special guest for the evening was Santa himself as the jolly old elf posed for pictures with Craig children who also brought in their correspondence to tell him their Christmas wishes.

This was the third year Stokes has hosted a Christmas event but the first time his business has teamed up with Craig Press, which had previously hosted the event at the newspaper’s office building.

“It’s been really successful, we’ve seen a lot of kids come out and a lot of kids smiling,” Stokes said. “I love the whole Christmas season, one of my favorite holidays.”

Kids from infancy to pre-teens met with Kris Kringle, got a snapshot and dropped off their letters at a special yuletide mailbox before getting cookies and hot cocoa.

Rye Ocker didn’t reveal too much about what she wrote in her letter, though part of it was that she was still undecided on what kind of gifts she hoped to receive on Dec. 25.

Likewise, Josiah Marshall was ready to have his first sit-down with Santa, though he blanked when it came time to ask for what he’d like to see under the tree.

“He’s never gotten to meet Santa, so it was a little intimidating,” said mom Shannon.

That’s not to say the 5-year-old wants nothing — carrying around a Christmas mailer from Walmart, he pointed out more than a few items in the toy section.

“Basically anything a boy is attracted to is what he wants,” Shannon laughed.

Craig Press will print the letters received in the Friday, Dec. 21 edition of the newspaper.