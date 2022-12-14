Dec. 15 declared Jerry and Sue Thompson day 

Jerry, left, and Sue Thompson stand in front of pictures of former Mayors of Craig, after council dedicated Thursday, Dec. 15, to the couple for their work in the community.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Mayor Ryan Hess read a proclamation to Craig City Council that declared Dec. 15 Jerry and Sue Thompson Day, stating that the two have been “integral key figures in the city of Craig and Moffat County for well over 62 years.”

Jerry Thompson previously served the community as a local business owner, farmer, pilot, City Council member and mayor. According to the proclamation, he was instrumental in many local projects including the construction of the current City Hall, relocation of Moffat County High School, and development of the Elkhead Reservoir.

Jerry Thompson’s family moved to Craig in the 1950s, and he said when he first moved here it was a bit of a culture shock. Jerry was brought up to say “yes ma’am and no ma’am” to teachers in schools, so moving to Northwest Colorado with a southern accent and mannerism initially set him apart from his peers.

Sue Thompson taught swimming lessons in Craig for over 30 years, raised three daughters and supported her husband in all of his endeavors. Sue was also born and raised in Craig, and said she loves everything about it.

After building a life in Moffat County over several decades, the Thompsons are preparing to move to Broomfield. Sue said the decision is mostly for medical reasons, but is also motivated by relocating to a warmer climate.

The Thompson’s daughters, Pam Felderman, Penny Rose, and Tia Thompson helped initiate the process of having Dec. 15 dedicated to their parents as they get ready to move on to a new chapter.

Council members and City Manager Peter Brixius thanked Jerry and Sue for all that they and the preceding generations of the Thompsons have contributed to Craig and Moffat County.