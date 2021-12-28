Self-purported cartel-connected violent offender faces arraignment on multiple assault charges Wednesday

A man who has allegedly claimed to be connected to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel is in Moffat County Jail this week as he awaits a Wednesday arraignment on multiple assault charges.

Domingo Antonio Grillasca Batistini, 37, last known to live in Steamboat Springs, was booked into the jail Dec. 22 after an individual reported numerous ongoing assaults committed in Craig by Gillasca Batistini against the reporting party.

During the repeated assaults, the reporting party told Craig Police officers that Grillasca Batistini had at least once said he was going to “take your soul from your body,” per an arrest affidavit filed Dec. 15.

“I’m going to kill you,” the reporting party alleged Grillasca Batistini said, claiming to be part of the Sinaloa Cartel, for whom he said he had carried out explicit assaults. “I torture people. I beat people … to get the truth out of them.”

According to the officer’s affidavit, Grillasca Batistini is known to police, having mentioned the Cartel in aggressive interactions with officers. In another incident, during an arrest by Colorado State Patrol, Grillasca Batistini kicked out a window in a CSP vehicle and spit at the state trooper during the arrest.

A criminal history check run by police at the time of the report filed alleging assault by Grillasca Batistini turned up an arrest in Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve, 2005, and a charge of “Homicide murder” and “Weapon law.” An arrest in July, 2015, in Russellville, Alabama, was for third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

Grillasca Batistini was arrested Dec. 22 on allegation of two counts of assault in the second degree — both fourth-degree felonies — and a series of misdemeanors related to the case and to his arrest. He will be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and has a review hearing set for Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.