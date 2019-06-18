Craig man facing felony burglary, forgery charges involving pawned wrench

A veteran in Moffat County is facing a handful of felony charges after police say he broke into a family member’s gun safe while on drugs when they confronted him for pawning an expensive tool.

Dustan Jacob Bailey, 30, of Craig, was arrested on felony charges of menacing, third-degree burglary, forgery, violation of a bail bond condition, criminal attempted possession of a weapon by a previous offender, misdemeanor charges of child abuse, crime of violation of a protection order, and theft.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Ryan Hampton with Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the 6000 block of Moffat County Road 7 to find Bailey had been subdued by a family member after he pulled a knife and tried to force his way into a gun cabinet.

Bailey quickly told police he has been receiving help through the VA, but had lapsed into drugs. When police asked Bailey which drugs, the affidavit said he replied, “Whatever I can get my hands on.”

The affidavit said Bailey admitted to shooting up heroin, methamphetamine, “and taken a bunch of (expletive) pills.”

Police soon spoke to Bailey’s family member who called them and found they suspected Bailey was responsible for a missing, valuable Snap-On torque wrench that turned up at a local pawn shop. When they confronted Bailey about the pawned wrench, the affidavit said Bailey became enraged and threatened to kill himself before breaking into the gun cabinet which contained several rifles.

The victim told police, “he would like to see Dustan put in jail for a long time,” because “you never know with him what he’s capable of” and felt like their lives were in danger.

The victim also told police there was a child who saw the entire incident.

Police ran a criminal history check on Bailey to see if there were any convictions that might legally prevent him from possessing a firearm or other weapons

They found several.

“I learned Dustan had multiple felony convictions,” the affidavit read, including burglary, forgery, contraband introduction, and escape.

Police said they also found a mandatory protection order from February preventing Bailey from threatening or harassing the victim.

The affidavit said investigators later made contact with owners at the pawn shop and confirmed Bailey was the one who pawned the torque wrench, with a full retail value was more than $600.

Bailey was booked into the Moffat County Jail June 5 and given a $5,000 cash or surety bond. According to Moffat County combined court staff, Bailey was still in the county jail as of Tuesday afternoon and is set to appear before Judge Sandra Gardner at 11 a.m. June 24.