Crime Briefs: Woman denies slashing man’s tires, forgetting cameras were present

A 33-year-old Craig woman was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 12 following a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend that resulted in her slashing the man’s tires.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to 1st Ave. West in Craig around 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 following a disturbance call.

When officers arrived they were waved down my a male who proceeded to tell officers that his tire has been slashed.

Officers then observed a tire was flat and found a cut mark in the side wall, which was reportedly 1-inch wide, according to the affidavit.

When asked about the slashed tire, the male stated that he had been in an argument with his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day. Officers previously knew of the disturbance, in which no arrests were made.

According to the affidavit, the male told officers that he had returned home and found his tire slashed. He said he confronted the 33-year-old woman, who denied it, leading to the argument. The male told officers that he had then walked out and called police.

Later, officers spoke to the woman in her apartment, who told officers that her friend had just left and may have slashed the ex-boyfriend’s tire.

Officers were able to get the woman’s friend on the phone, who seemed confused and denied slashing any tire, according to the affidavit.

The friend told officers they should check the cameras in the parking lot, which caused the woman to become concerned, asking about the cameras, the affidavit says.

Officers pointed out to the woman that she seemed concerned about the cameras, which led to the woman avoiding eye contact with officers. Officers asked her if she slashed the tire, to which she said that the ex-boyfriend had hit her, before then quickly stating “never mind, I didn’t say that,” according to the affidavit.

The woman then admitted to slashing the tire.

She was placed under arrest and booked to Moffat County Jail and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

20-year-old Craig man arrested on false imprisonment, obstruction of telephone service charges

A 20-year-old Craig man finds himself behind bars following a disturbance with his significant other that led to charges of false imprisonment and obstruction of telephone service charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to an anonymous disturbance call at the West 6th Street apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 15 around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t hear or observe anyone arguing, before then talking to a male on the second floor balcony, who stated the disturbance was above him. When officers went to the third floor, a male was exiting an apartment when he went back inside and said something about the police being present, according to the affidavit.

Officers then asked the male and the female inside the apartment if they were having any issues, to which the male stated they were just talking. Officers observed the female crying, holding a child in her arms, according to the affidavit.

When officers tried to speak with the man outside of the apartment, he refused, stating he didn’t understand why he needed to speak with officers.

Officers were later able to speak with the female alone. She stated that they had been arguing about the male having someone over the apartment that she didn’t want there. The argument continued, which led to the woman saying she was calling the police. The male then took the phone and refused to give it back, according to the affidavit.

When speaking with the male later in the night, officers asked him why he took the phone, to which he replied, “I didn’t want that [call the cops], I just wanted to talk to her,” he said.

The man was then arrested on charges of false imprisonment and obstruction of telephone or telegraph services and transported to Moffat County Jail.

