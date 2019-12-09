Crash across from KOA in Craig sends one to the hospital

U.S. Highway 40 traffic in both directions was brought to a halt Monday evening around 5 p.m. as first responders worked to stabilize a victim and clear the roadway of a crash directly across from Craig’s KOA campgrounds.

Extensive front end damage could be seen on a white SUV/Crossover, but the front cab and seats of the vehicle seemed intact.

First responders included Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Police Department, Memorial Regional Health EMS, Colorado State Patrol, while Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume could be seen assisting with traffic control about 5:15 p.m.

Craig Fire/Rescue could be seen assisting the driver of the white SUV/Crossover out of the crumpled vehicle, gently laying her down and stabilizing here before loading her on a stretcher into a waiting MRH ambulance about 5:20 p.m.

A patrol vehicle with Colorado State Patrol could be seen pushing the vehicle out of the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 40 at 5:26 p.m., allowing residential and other traffic to exit the roadway feeding the KOA campgrounds.

First responders did their best to sweep the roadway of debris, allowing the first Craig Fire/Rescue engine to exit the scene. By 5:30 p.m, CSP troopers reopened both lanes to lines of backed-up traffic.

The crash appeared to be the result of a rear end collision with another SUV/Crossover.

By about 5:50 p.m., first responders had cleared the scene as traffic flowed freely.

It is unknown if any citations were issued. Visit CraigDailyPress.com for more updates as they become available.