Craig’s Community Budget Center unable to provide assistance after weekend burglary

CRAIG — The Community Budget Center in Craig was broken into during the weekend, and a television and an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's donation box were stolen.

The incident was reported to the Craig Police Department at 7:59 a.m. Friday.

The break-in also caused damage to the building, and the thieves unplugged the store's security equipment.

"Because of the repairs we have to make to the store, we're not going to have money for assistance for the month of June," said Karen Brown, executive director of the store and its assistance programs. "That's horrifying."

She said the center will not be able to assist people with rent, water and utility bills in June. She does not anticipate the incident will impact services in July and August.

The Community Budget Center offers emergency assistance to people in dire straights by providing help with rent, gasoline for transportation to verifiable employment, utilities, temporary shelter and medical supplies and appointments. The thrift store also provides clothing, small appliances and other merchandise to individuals and families in need.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're still trying to assess the damage," Brown said, with a sigh. "It's very disheartening and very frustrating."

"My staff are heroes, and they handled it so well," she added. She was out of town when the burglary occurred.

Brown said this incident is the second time the Community Budget Center has been the victim of a break-in theft. The last time was around 2011, though Brown couldn't recall the precise year. In that incident, a person broke in and stole the store's empty cash register.

"It's pretty scary stuff when things like this happen in a small community," Brown said.