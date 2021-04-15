Craig woman faces up to 40 years in prison following death of infant daughter

A Craig woman, who is representing herself in court, faces up to 40 years in prison on two felony charges following the death of her infant daughter.

Kaylee Ann Messerly, 36, appeared via telephone in Moffat County Court Thursday morning in front of Judge Brittany Schneider, and was granted a two-week continuance in her case as she awaits possible admittance into an inpatient rehabilitation facility on the Front Range.

Kaylee Ann Messerly



Messerly was arrested on Friday, April 9 on two felony warrants following the death of her 18-month old daughter in early March following a search for Messerly and her two young children March 11 in the unincorporated area of Moffat County near County Road 54.

She faces a Class 2 felony charge of child abuse resulting in death, classified as an extraordinary risk crime, resulting in the higher sentencing range of 8-24 years in the Department of Corrections, and up to $1 million in fines, and a mandatory 3-year parole period.

Additionally, Messerly faces a Class 3 felony charge of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, which is also classified as an extraordinary risk crime, resulting in the higher sentencing range of up to 16 years in the Department of Corrections and up to $750,000 in fines, as well as a mandatory 5-year parole period.

Around 8 a.m. March 11, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle near County Road 54, a road that is not frequently traveled during wintertime.

Deputies were dispatched to the area and observed the vehicle on a service road south of County Road 54. The vehicle was unoccupied and appeared to be stuck in the mud and snow on the side of the road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following the initial search, personnel and resources were immediately mobilized to search the area. Those resources included the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Moffat County Search & Rescue and an aerial resource provided by Mountain Air Spray, according to Sheriff KC Hume.

Messerly and her 3-year-old were found alive but suffering from environmental exposure injuries. Messerly’s 18-month-old daughter was found deceased.

Messerly and her 3-year-old were immediately transported by tracked UTV from the scene to an awaiting Memorial Regional Health EMS ambulance, and were then transported to Memorial Regional Health in Craig by ground.

According to the arrest warrant for Messerly, she tested positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC while she was being treated for frostbite at MRH. Her 3-year-old had extreme frostbite resulting in amputation of the child’s feet, the arrest warrant states.

She was booked into Moffat County Jail on Friday morning on felony charges of child abuse resulting in death, and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Messerly was recently released from the hospital, and chose to act as her own attorney and not accept assistance from the Public Defender’s office.

Previously, Messerly was in Moffat County Court on March 8, in which she pleaded not guilty to two felonies and a traffic charge, according to online court records. That case was scheduled to go to trial in June.

She was released from Moffat County Jail April 8 and can’t leave Colorado, complying with her protection orders.

On Thursday, Messerly requested a three-week continuance, allowing her to potentially secure a bed in an inpatient facility on the Front Range and wrap up a court battle regarding custody of her children.

Assistant District Deputy Attorney Matt Tjosvold of the 14th Judicial District questioned the need for three weeks. Judge Schneider, taking into consideration Messerly’s wait to get into an inpatient facility, dropped the continuance request to two weeks, allowing Messerly to handle her other case and secure a spot in the facility.

Messerly is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Schneider via telephone on Wednesday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

