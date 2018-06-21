Craig softball teams hit hard to claim Parks and Rec league titles

The young women of Craig Parks and Recreation’s softball leagues let their bats do the talking this week as heavy hitters and power pitchers faced off for the championships.

Taking the top honors were A Kidz Dentist for the 13- to 18-year-old league and Western American Drilling in the 8- to 12-year-old division.

In the double elimination tournament, Western American had to make a comeback in the final round following a 12-7 Tuesday loss to Craig Family Dental. The two teams faced off again Wednesday evening to settle the score, which was the same tally, only reversed.

“We switched some positions around after they hit some long balls the other night, and our girls just hit a lot better tonight,” said coach Chris Adams.

Coached by Adams and Michelle Tucker, the team finished the summer 9-4-1 with a roster that included Emma Tucker, Mena Tucker, Megan Neton, Abby Herrera, Jae Paisley Jenison, Shailynn Reeves, Caitlyn Adams, Myla Harrell, Aida Harrell, Alysa Adjmul and Bella Short.

Among the older girls, A Kidz Dentist swept through the tourney with three straight wins, ending with a rematch of THPK Certified Public Accountants following THPK’s lengthy win over Craig Steel to get to the finals. A Kidz Dentist took the victory 11-6 to end the season with an 11-2 record.

“They just kept playing hard, we started really well in the beginning, we were dominating and then other teams got better, and we had a little bit of slump, but they kept fighting,” said Chad Lawton, who coached along with Troy Hampton and Tané Otis. “They were pretty confident, psychologically.”

Players included Bailey Lawton, Makaylah Hampton, Aunnika Hampton, Jade Holman, Kallie Rae Smith, Olivia Rising, Shay Wait, Hannah Holton, Emily Gonzales, Karina Romero and Marlee Fedinec.