Craig police: Man accused of child abuse, drugs, weapons charges was on way to Utah

A Texas man was arrested in Craig Tuesday, March 15 and charged with five counts of child abuse and a cadre of drugs and weapons charges.

Donald Vincent Mallison, 39, of Como, Texas, was arrested on charges of third-degree felony possession, with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance; fourth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance; fifth-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and a total of five counts of child abuse.

The 14th Judicial District Attorney also charged Mallison by complaint and information on Thursday, March 14.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were advised about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday of a disturbance at the Hampton Inn on Cedar Court wherein a male suspect was trying to get back into a room where cleaning staff had found a container with possible drugs in it.

While police were on their way to the hotel, dispatch advised the suspect had left the Hampton Inn and had pulled into the Quality Inn nearby, so the two officers split up — one responding to the Hampton Inn and another the Quality Inn.

When Craig police arrived at the Hampton, the affidavit said the officer met with cleaning and management staff who showed the responding officer a green Comet cleaner container with a false bottom that revealed several small baggies with a brown substance officers later identified as heroin.

Recommended Stories For You

The two Craig police officers soon joined back together at the Quality Inn where they began to question Mallison.

“Donald appeared nervous,” the affidavit said. “He was fidgety and speaking very fast. Donald told me he did not mean to cause any trouble at the Hampton. He only went back, because he thought he forgot his inhaler in the room, but he ended up finding it in his car. I asked Donald why he told the cleaners he forgot his Comet cleaning supplies. Donald told me he stated he forgot his inhaler near cleaning supplies. I asked Donald if he used any drugs. He stated he used marijuana, and when he was younger, he used cocaine but not anymore. I asked Donald if I could see his arms. Donald stated I could. I did not observe any track marks from needles.”

When officers pressed Mallison about his Comet cleaner, Mallison told police he did not leave such an item in the hotel. Police then confronted Mallison about the heroin found in the hotel room, a hotel room police said they confirmed was Mallison’s and Craig police placed Mallison under arrest.

“Donald began to panic and stated the drugs were not his,” the affidavit said.

Once Mallison was in custody, police asked Mallison’s five children to exit his SUV. The affidavit said the children ranged in age from 3 years old to 15. It was then police realized Mallison’s 15-year-old had been driving without a valid license, according to the affidavit.

Once the children were out of the vehicle, it was time for police to search it.

“While searching the vehicle I found a small glass tube with a powdery white substance in a backpack located on the passenger side floor of the vehicle,” a white substance police later identified as cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Police said they also found an alleged illegal sawed-off Newhaven 600 AT 12 gauge shotgun, a Yugoslavian SKS 5966 7.62×39 caliber rifle that was not loaded, and a loaded Cobra .380 handgun.

Police said they impounded Mallison’s SUV and all five of his children were taken into protective custody by Moffat County’s Department of Social Services.

Police said they also tested samples of the substances found in Mallison’s vehicle and hotel and said they tested positive for heroin and cocaine.

The affidavit said the total weight of the heroin was about 15 grams.

According to county clerk staff, Mallison posted a $20,000 bond Wednesday and was released from the Moffat County Jail.

Mallison is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. March 26 before Judge Sandra Gardner at the Moffat County Courthouse.

Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@craigdailypress.com.