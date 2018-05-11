Craig Police Department notifies public of sexually violent predator in Moffat County

CRAIG — Shahid Al-Shakur, who the state has labeled a sexually violent predator, is on parole status and living in the Craig area, according to a news release from the Craig Police Department.

Al-Shakur, 44, also goes by the name Melvin J. Rowton and has an address listed at 2690 West Highway 40 in Craig.

He was convicted of sexual assault on a 16- to 17-year-old victim with a 10 year age difference, assault and a domestic violence assault causing injury or death with a deadly weapon.

The Craig Police Department has requested residents remember that any attempts of vigilantism, harassment or intimidation are not only detrimental to the safety of the community, but also illegal.

Al-Shakur faces a number of parole conditions. He is being monitored with "intensive supervision," the news release said, including a GPS monitor. Al-Shakur is not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages or frequent liquor establishments. He is also not allowed to possess illegal drugs, drive a motor vehicle or contact previous victims.

For more information, contact CPD Captain Bill Leonard at 970-826-2367 or bleonard@craigpolice.org.