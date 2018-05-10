Craig Middle School students participate in Destination Success

CRAIG — The Junior Achievement Destination Success program allowed Craig Middle School students to travel to Denver for a two-day field trip.

The program provides young people with relevant, tangible experiences to teach then how the economy works, how to find and keep a job, how to make good personal economic choices and the role that business plays in our lives.

The first day, students participated in a job shadow at the Denver Center for Performing Arts, where they explored various career options and took a tour of the behind the scenes departments, such as set design, props/costume design and special effects. Afterward, they met with a panel of 12 theatre professionals for a question-and-answer session.

Later in the day, students attended JA Finance Park, a budgeting simulation in which they became adults for four hours and immersed themselves in a reality-based budgeting process.

The second day, students were challenged to develop a proposal for bringing a new product to market. Guided by a volunteer mentor, students worked in teams to practice entrepreneurial thinking and experience the creativity, sense of accomplishment and excitement that comes with solving a real-world business challenge.

During the program, students were asked to write about their experience on a poster. One of the comments said, "It was fun to learn and prepare what it is like to be an adult, so you can choose what to do in your future."

Recommended Stories For You

Another student said, "I learned how to budget for a family and use my resources wisely."

A third put it very simply, "I learned how to adult."

All lodging, food and activities for the Destination Success program are provided by JA at no cost to the students or the school.

“JA Destination Success has been met with remarkable demand and positive feedback in its first year,” said JA District Manager Sally Messinger.

She is looking for volunteers when JA returns to Craig later this month.

“JA is partnering with Sunset Elementary School, and the teachers would like to have JA programs presented for all grade levels at the school. The format would be five sessions taught in one day, on Friday, May 18,” she said.

For more information, contact Sally Messinger, at smessinger@jacolorado.org or 720-299-4646.