Craig man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug distribution

CRAIG — Craig resident Thomas Payne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of methamphetamine and received a 25-year prison sentence Tuesday, Dec. 11, according to a news release from the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The case arose from an investigation by the All Crimes Enforcement Team.

"This guilty plea is the result of a true partnership between District Attorney's Office, local law enforcement and ACET,” ACET Commander Chip McIntyre said in the joint news release. “Mr. Payne is a serious, historical offender who profited from the addiction of others — our community is a much safer place with him incarcerated."

Payne was arrested in May with more than a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

"Methamphetamine continues to ruin lives and devastate families in our community,” District Attorney Brett Barkey said in the news release. “We offer help to addicts but have no tolerance for those who pitilessly seek economic gain in this evil enterprise. The District Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners will continue the aggressive investigation and prosecution of those who deal in this awful drug.”

ACET is comprised of investigators with the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, the Routt County Sheriff's Office, the Craig Police Department, and the Steamboat Springs Police Department.