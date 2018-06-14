Craig man sentenced for charges of sexual assault against a child

A Craig man is looking at years of imprisonment after multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

A Thursday news release from the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that this week, District Judge Shelley A. Hill of Moffat County District Court sentenced Johnnie Ellifritz to 13 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The sentence was a result of jury verdicts in February, finding him guilty of three felony counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse; two charges of sexual assault on a child under 15 years of age; and one misdemeanor count of sexual assault.

The case involved a juvenile victim who was between 13 and 15 when the offenses occurred, according to the release.

Craig Police Department’s Det. Norm Rimmer led the investigation, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Karzen.

"From the moment the crime is perpetrated, child victims of sexual assault are destined to carry an unthinkable burden with them for the rest of their lives. While family support and appropriate recovery services can help a child process such a traumatic experience, the event becomes a part of them forever,” said District Attorney Brett Barkey. “In that way, a sentence of 13 years to life for Mr. Ellifritz ensures that he too will carry the weight of his actions for the rest of his life, and his time in prison will ensure he cannot do this to any other children. The predatory nature of these crimes calls for a profound and effective reaction – that Mr. Ellifritz will likely spend the rest of his life in prison is that reaction. We are grateful for the hard work of our partners in law enforcement who put these cases together. Their efforts have taken a dangerous individual off the streets."