Craig man arrested on more drug distribution charges 2 weeks before sentencing hearing

Just two weeks before his sentencing hearing following a three-day trial in November 2019 that found him guilty of multiple drug charges, 47-year-old Derek Kettle of Craig found himself behind bars again for an assortment of drug-related charges.

Derek Kettle / Moffat County Jail Courtesy Photo

According to the arrest affidavit, On Saturday, Jan. 4, Craig Police observed Kettle walking along 4th Street around 7:30 p.m. The patrolling officer knew Kettle had a felony warrant out for his arrest — which had a $1 million bond — from the All Crimes Enforcement Team.

After observing Kettle, the police officer turned the vehicle around on Yampa Avenue, got out and called out to Kettle. Kettle ignored the attempted contact and walked into Mather’s parking lot before entering the bar’s front door.

The officer then followed Kettle into the bar, but could not see him inside. After asking a few customers where the male party went, the officer and a backup officer found Kettle inside the bar’s bathroom near the stall.

Upon entering the bathroom, the officers placed Kettle in custody and found a black case immediately near Kettle.

Inside the case, police found the following items:

-a syringe

-baggie with brown, powdery substance that later tested positive for heroin. The contents inside the bag weighed 21.71 grams.

-A baggie with black tar heroin. Baggie and contents weighed 3.57 grams.

-Baggie with 7 Acetaminophine Oxycodone Hydrochloride (Schedule 2 controlled substance)

-Baggie with 3 Acetaminophine and Hydrocodone Bitartrate (Schedule 2 controlled substance), 2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride (Schedule 5 controlled substance) and what appeared to be a Suboxone film

-2 Suboxone packets (Schedule 5 controlled substance)

According to the arrest affidavit, the arresting officer knew the above items to be consistent with the distribution of drugs.

Kettle was then searched and inside his pants pocket police found a foil with black trace marks, which is used to heat and smoke heroin.

After seeing police had found the case, Kettle told the officers that the case, “was not his, and that he was just trying to use the bathroom,” according to the affidavit.

Kettle was then transported to jail and booked on charges of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and crime of violation of a protection order.

Additionally, police found $711.76 on Kettle. He stated to police that he was just paid from his job, but the money was booked into evidence.

The arrest and trip to jail over the weekend comes less than 2 months after Kettle was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Class 1 drug felony, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, a Class 2 felony by a Routt County jury.

That ruling by the Routt County jury stemmed from a June 2018 arrest during a traffic stop on Rabbit Ears Pass. Over 112 grams of meth and just under 1 ounce of heroin were discovered in the vehicle Kettle was driving. A Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy brought his drug dog to sniff the car, and the K9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

Kettle is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23, 2020 on charges stemming from the June 2018 arrest. He faces a prison sentence of between eight to 32 years on the meth distribution charge and between four to eight years on the heroin distribution charge.

Kettle is currently in the Moffat County Jail on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

