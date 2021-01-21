Craig in early stages of exploring a possible move into new courthouse

City Hall in downtown Craig. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press File)



As the county inches toward moving into a new courthouse at the old Kmart building, new Moffat County Commissioner Tony Bohrer pitched the idea of possibly adding city operations into the courthouse during Tuesday’s Joint Services meeting in City Hall.

It’s just an idea, however, as Bohrer said the city has to explore what the financial implications moving out of City Hall would be, as well as the amount of space the city would need in the new courthouse.

“Obviously it’s just conversation right now,” Bohrer said. “It’s not even in the plans that are drawn up with the new courthouse. We don’t know if it will work or if it’s even possible, but if the move will save tax payer money, it’s something we should have a conversation about.”

According to City Manager Peter Brixius, the city is going to spend the next three-to-four weeks studying the feasibility of the move, including the potential benefits would be with the move, if there are any at all.

“The city would have to determine if it would even be feasible, then they would have to appropriate funding,” Brixius said. “We’re not far enough into it to determine what some of the outcomes might be, but it’s certainly a consideration that we need to look into.”

Brixius added that the move has to make financial sense for all parties involved, and has to have long-term benefits for the city, which would leave behind City Hall with the move.

“City Hall would still suffice for the city,” Brixius said. “It’s not the most updated building, and it’s not the most energy efficient building, but there’s nothing wrong with it.”

One issue with a potential move for the city is the time crunch regarding Department of Local Affairs grants.

Despite the deadline, Bohrer said it’s important for the city and the county to do their due diligence.

“It’s something that we’re going to look at,” Bohrer said. “We don’t want to catch anyone off guard. This is not something that has to happen or will happen, but we need to do our due diligence.”

Brixius added that the city hopes to have some reasonable numbers to present to Joint Services towards the end of February regarding a possible move.

