Craig Historic Ghost Walk auditioning actors

The Craig Historic Ghost Walk will try out actors next week to play the roles of historic figures of Moffat County’s past.

The auditions, held Tuesday Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, will need to present an approximately 10-minute monologue. Performance dates are set for Saturday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Contact Molly Kleenman at skiddlesshoesmart@gmail.com for information. Volunteers are also sought for the event.