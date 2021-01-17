Craig Dog Park receives a new, paved walkway

The top of the walkway leading from the parking lot down to the Dog Park. (Courtesy Photo / Humane Society)



Dog owners will now have easier access to the Craig Dog Park thanks to grants from the Yampa Valley Community Foundation and Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Operation Roundup.

The Craig Dog Park on Jeffcoat Drive is now easier to get to after the Humane Society paved over a grassy hill to build a walkway down from the parking lot to the dog park.

The walkway was in the Humane Society’s plans since the dog park first opened in October of 2019, but had to be postponed due to winter and then COVID-19. The construction took just over three weeks after they received the funding for it, going from Oct. 21 to Nov. 8 of last year. They received the last funding from the community foundation, giving them the green light in September of 2020.

The Humane Society received a total of $7,875 from the two organizations to build the walkway. The Yampa Valley Community Foundation donated $4,875, while the Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Operation Roundup donated $3,000.

The idea to build the walkway on the hill came from a place of safety for those walking from the parking lot to the park.

“The idea was presented to pave a walkway for seniors or handicapped accessible, a handicapped accessible walkway would be accessible for more people to come and enjoy the park,” Mary Blakeman, a board member at the Humane Society, said.

The Humane Society and Blakeman hope that the walkway will increase attendance at the park.

“I think that more people will feel comfortable about using the dog park because it will be much safer to get to it, on the sidewalk, rather than going down the grassy hill,” Blakeman said. “The times that I have been up there, I have seen people using the sidewalk since it’s there, rather than going down the steep hills from the parking lot.”

The Humane Society and Blakeman released a press release about the new walkway, thanking the Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Operation Roundup.

“The Humane Society of Moffat County and the community of Craig are deeply appreciative of the generosity of the Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the Yampa Valley Electric Association Operation Roundup for providing a safe entry to the dog park for the enjoyment of our community for years to come,” Blakeman said in the statement.

moneill@craigdailypress.com