Craig Concert Association seeking members

The Craig Concert Association’s 2021-2022 membership drive is open.

A release indicates previous members should be receiving renewal packets in the mail along with a reminder phone call from a member of the board of directors.

New members are invited, the release says. An email to craigconcert@gmail.com or a call to 970-824-2080 can answer questions or get someone joined up.

Information can be found on Facebook as well, as well as a preview of next spring’s four live concerts.