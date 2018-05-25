Craig City Council calls special meeting to award bid for custodial services

CRAIG — The Craig City Council has called a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, to award a bid for custodial services at two city buildings and to hear a presentation about using social media to market city services. In the agenda posted for the meeting, the city notes there “is a slight chance” the meeting to award the bid will be rescheduled to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, in the same location.

During it’s regular meeting Tuesday, May 22, the council was slated to award a bid for cleaning services at City Hall and the Center of Craig, after the city’s current contractor announced plans to retire. However, Councilman Tony Bohrer declared a conflict of interest in the decision, and with council members Joe Bird, Jerrod Ogden and Chris Nichols absent, council no longer had a quorum and was unable to vote on the decision.