CPW looking for individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer in Craig

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is ringing in the new year by asking for help.

CPW is asking the public for help identifying the individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer buck in Craig on Tuesday.

During the afternoon of Dec. 31, Wildlife Officer Mike Swaro responded to an injured mule deer buck in the 700 block of Barclay Street in Craig. The injured deer had an arrow sticking from his left rear hip. Swaro believed the deer was shot that day as the wound was fresh, according to the government agency.

A black carbon arrow with two green fletchings and one black fletching was observed sticking out of the mule deer Tuesday afternoon. The individual CPW is looking for could have also been using this same arrow while target practicing.

The arrow was in relatively new condition so there is a good chance they could have been a Christmas gift.

“Whoever commits any wildlife crime has the opportunity to do the right thing and turn themselves in immediately, and we will take that into account when determining charges,” said Swaro.

“We encourage anyone that may know something to let us know as soon as they can,” Swaro added. “This could be information on someone target practicing with this type of arrow in the area, or receiving them as a gift over the holidays.”

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by utilizing the Operation Game Thief program by calling 1-877-265-6648 or via e-mail at game.thief@state.co.us​​. The public can also contact Wildlife Officer Swaro directly at 970-942-8275.

Monetary rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com