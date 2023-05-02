CPD dogs rack up hardware at K9 challenge in Hotchkiss

Two K9s from the Craig Police Department performed well during the 2023 High Desert Police K9 Challenge in Hotchkiss on April 22.

Craig Police Department/Courtesy photo

The Craig Police Department sent two teams — K9 Odin and handler Officer Baker and K9 Bane and handler Corporal Laehr — to the 2023 High Desert Police K9 Challenge in Hotchkiss on April 22.

According to the department, the event helped raise money for retired police dogs’ medical expenses and training seminars, while also helping to build public awareness of K9 units and their abilities.

The challenge categories included obedience, agility, detection, fastest dog, hardest hitting, strongest grip and muzzle work, and each category was divided into age groups.

In the 1-4 age group, Corporal Laehr and Bane were first in narcotic detection, second in obedience, third in agility. Meanwhile, Officer Baker and Odin competed in the 5-8 age group and finished first in narcotics detection and third in fastest dog.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our K9 teams,” the department wrote in a news release while adding that both teams represented CPD with pride and integrity.