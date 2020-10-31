Moffat County implements COVID-19 Business Relief Grant program

Needing to use up its COVID-19 CARES Act funding that was received from the federal government in early April, Moffat County commissioners voted to adopt Resolution 2020-108 during an emergency board meeting Thursday afternoon, establishing a grant program with CARES Act funding for small businesses in Moffat County.

The county borrowed the relief grant program’s outline from the City of Craig, establishing the program for small businesses and agricultural producers in Moffat County, capping the grant funding at $12,500 initially.

“This is not county money, this is federal funding,” said Becky Tyree, the county’s attorney. “Not every business is eligible; if the business has already received COVID funding, they will not qualify.”

Funding from the CARES Act must be spent – or at least committed – by Dec. 30, 2020, according to Commissioner Ray Beck.

The COVID-19 Business Relief Grant is designed to provide funding to help keep small businesses in a position to remain open and adapt during business interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant funds can be applied towards eligible expenses incurred between March 1st, 2020 and December 30th, 2020, according to the official application.

According to the program’s guidelines, applications will be evaluated on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the program will automatically be discontinued once available funds have been exhausted.

Application forms can be found on the county’s website at http://www.colorado.gov/moffatcounty. All completed applications must be returned to County Finance Director Mindy Curtis, or emailed to her at mcurtis@moffatcounty.net.

Businesses that are eligible must meet the following criteria:

Must be located in Moffat County.

Business must be in good standing, including appropriate licensing and permitting, valid through January of 2020.

Eligibility meets published criteria through the CARES Act and the State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Additionally, those award recipients through the relief program may be required to complete a 6-month post award grant report, according to the application.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com