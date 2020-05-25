Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports 7th positive case

For the first time in roughly five weeks, Moffat County Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the county.

Moffat County Public Health reported a new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to seven. This is the lone active case within the county.

This individual is a female in her 20s who resides in Moffat County. The Moffat County Public Health officials will be in contact with this individual to begin contact tracing, and isolation orders are pending.

Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 have a right to privacy. COVID-19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.

As states across the county begin to open back up, Moffat County Public Health reminds you of the Five Commitments to Containment to keep Moffat County safe and healthy:

Maintain 6 feet of social distance

Wash your hands often

Cover your face in public

Stay home if you are at risk or sick

Seek testing immediately if you have symptoms If you want to be seen by your healthcare provider:

If you have a primary care provider, call for guidance first rather than going directly into the clinic. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced.

Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone and provide information or guidance for you, household members, and other close contacts.

Testing for COVID-19 is not a routine test. Your healthcare provider will assess your symptoms and risk for the disease based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Since many of the illnesses are mild, we expect most COVID-19 patients will be isolated in their own home to rest and recover. If possible, sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members.

There is no antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids will likely be helpful for recovery. Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized.

If you live or work in Moffat County and you’re not already registered to receive emergency alerts, visit http://www.moffatcountysheriff.com and click the Code Red icon near the bottom of the homepage.

