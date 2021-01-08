Commissioners to reopen courthouse to the public Monday following month-long closure

Commissioner Donald Broom (middle) presented commemorative plaques to commissioners Ray Beck (left) and Don Cook (right) at their final meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5.



In their final commissioners’ meeting as members of the Board of County Commissioners, outgoing District 1 commissioner Don Cook and outgoing District 2 commissioner Ray Beck moved to reopen the Moffat County Courthouse to the public following a month-long closure to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to reopen the courthouse reverses Resolution 2020-118, completely reopening the courthouse to the public. Previously, offices on the first floor were closed to the public and made available to residents by appointment only.

The courthouse will reopen to the public in full on Monday, Jan. 11, according to the commissioners’ decision.

“I think its the right time to do this, and the right thing to do for the new commissioners coming in,” Beck said. “We kept our employees and the public safe.”

Cook was quick to point out that the decision to rescind the closure is just for the courthouse.

“We’ll leave that up to the department heads to decide what to do with facilities,” Cook said.

COMMISSIONERS HAND OVER THE BATON TO NEW LEADERS

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners Beck and Cook had a parting gift from their time on the board to new commissioners Tony Bohrer and Melody Villard, who will take over on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Thanks to some hard work over the last year by Paralegal Shauna Merrill, Beck and Cook were able to present Bohrer and Villard, along with current commissioner Donald Broom, a thick binder full of important documents such as references, resolutions, and other resource materials to help the two new commissioners hit the ground running.

Additionally, the folder also contains Just Transition material for the new commissioners to familiarize themselves with.

Prior to handing over the binders full of information, Beck and Cook left the two new commissioners with some thoughts.

“Remember, it’s the employees that make you look good,” Beck said. “This is a team sport; work well with all of the other elected officials and give them the respect that they deserve. Establish those relationships outside of this community that will benefit the people that you represent.

“We wish you the best moving forward, and you start a new chapter in your lives and the lives of others, we want to say thank you for your willingness to serve and the sacrifices you’re about to make.”

“…This will change your lives, but you’re both young and have the energy to do what’s in the best interests of this community,” Cook said. “I wish you well, I wish you good luck.”

Following the presentation of the binders to Bohrer and Villard, Commissioner Broom presented Beck and Cook with commemorative plaques, thanking the two commissioners for serving their community over the years.

Broom thanked the pair for helping him adjust to his role as District 3’s commissioner, but there was just one thing that he says he didn’t get accomplished in his time with Beck and Cook.

“In my two years here, I got one of you – which is Ray – wearing boots and a cowboy hat, but I couldn’t get Don to do that. I just don’t think they make a hat to fit his head,” Broom said, inciting laughter in the audience.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12 Bohrer and Villard will be officially sworn in as new county commissioners, marking the end of term for Beck and Cook.

