Colorado’s 2018 governor’s race expected to break campaign spending records

The 2018 election in Colorado is a high-stakes affair that is expected to break spending records and feature a hefty list of mega-donors from across the nation.

The total poured into elections tracked by the state through May 2 neared $56 million, according to a Denver Post analysis of campaign finance records from 2017 and 2018.

The bulk of the big money targets the open governor's race, where four of the 10 top donors are aligned with Democratic candidate Mike Johnston and promote charter schools. Three of the other top donors are oil and gas companies.

The influx of campaign cash this cycle is attributed to the most contested governor's race in decades, a prevalence of super PAC-like committees without contribution limits and rich candidates willing to spend big on their own races.

