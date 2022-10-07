Colorado State Patrol releases more information on the crash involving police patrol vehicle

A traffic collision on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, involving a police patrol vehicle is still under investigation by Colorado State Patrol.

Craig Police Department/Courtesy photo

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a Craig police officer’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop by a passing vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Mark Hansen said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Stock Drive when a Craig police officer was performing a traffic stop on the right side of the road with the stopped vehicle off the road. According to CSP, the officer’s vehicle was slightly blocking the end of the acceleration lane.

At that time, a Jeep Patriot heading east on U.S. 40 crossed into the acceleration lane and collided with the rear end of the officer’s pickup truck, a RAM 1500. After the impact, the Jeep rolled 1.5 times and came to rest on its roof in the road.

The officer’s pickup was pushed forward into the other vehicle that was stopped, a Hyundai, which forced that vehicle off the right side of the road. The officer was able to jump out of the way of both vehicles as the Jeep overturned.

Hansen confirmed there were no other injuries to anyone involved. The driver of the Jeep was charged with failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol conducted the investigation, and Hasen reported that authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The Ram 1500 police truck is still being assessed to determine if it can be repaired.

“Keep your head up and make sure you’re not distracted by cell phones, food or other people in the car,” Hansen said as he offered tips to avoid these kinds of collisions. “Make sure you’re focusing on where you’re driving to and not focusing on the traffic stop or activities along the road.”

Per the law, drivers are required to yield or slow down for traffic stops.

If there are two lanes of traffic in the same direction, state law requires drivers to move over one lane. If there is only one lane, state law requires drivers to reduce their speed depending on the speed limit.