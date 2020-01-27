Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition has $5K in scholarships for Routt, Moffat County students

Greater Sandhill Crane

Abby Jensen/Yampa Valley Crane Festival/courtesy

A regional scholarship offers the opportunity for Northwest Colorado students to spread their wings and soar creatively.

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition invites high school seniors in Routt and Moffat counties to submit original writings or artwork inspired by our Greater Sandhill Cranes. $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded in 2020, thanks to generous donors.

There are three submission categories:

Writing — An essay (non-fiction) or story (fiction) of 750 to 1500 words

Poetry — Collection of three poems

Other artistic media — Painting, music, digital art or photography

The work must be original and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior and habitat of our Rocky Mountain Greater Sandhill Cranes. CCCC will accept only one entry per student.

Deadline for submission is March 25. This is a firm deadline. All entries must be submitted to cranecreativeartscontest@gmail.com with the following information: Last name, first name, address (street or PO box), city, zip code, phone number, email address, school, category (and subcategory medium for Category 3), and each entry must have a title.

A $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to the winner in each category, and a $500 honorable mention scholarship will be awarded from any category. Second place winners will receive a certificate.

Scholarship awards are dependent on acceptance into a continuing education institution. If a winner is not so registered by Nov. 1, the scholarship will be awarded in sequence to a runner-up who qualifies.

Judges will be selected by the CCCC’s Board of Directors. Winners will be announced in May and CCCC will publicize them on CCCC’s website and other media, from the podium at high school award assemblies and at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival Sept. 3 to 6, 2020. CCCC will have the right to use all submissions, with appropriate author credit, for publicity purposes.

For more information and complete submission rules, visit coloradocranes.org/creative-arts-contest-2020/.