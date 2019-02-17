College board to discuss lease/purchase agreement with Memorial Regional Health

The Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board is set to consider a lease/purchase agreement with Memorial Regional Health when it meets 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Room 255 of the Academic Services building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The college board is also expected also hear updates about the ongoing search for a vice president of student affairs for the Craig Campus of CNCC, the sale of the Trapper Building, and college housing.

According to the agenda, Monday's meeting will also included executive sessions pursuant to CRS 24-2-402(4)(a), to consider the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of property, and pursuant to CRS 26-2-402(4)(b), to receive legal advice about specific legal question.

The following items also appear on the board's agenda for Monday:

• Approval of the meeting agenda

• Approval of minutes from the regular meeting held Jan. 21, as well as the treasurer's report

• Audience comments.

• President’s report from CNCC President Ron Granger.

• Vice-president of instruction report from Keith Peterson. Peterson is expected to update the board about community outreach.

• Foundation liaison report from Terry Carwile.

• City council liaison update.

• Other business, during which time the board will hear input from the public.