City Council agenda for Aug. 11 meeting

AGENDA

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

AUGUST 11, 2020

NOTE: City Council Chambers will be reopened to the public for City Council meetings. There will be limited capacity of persons allowed in order to comply with the Social Distancing Requirements of at least six (6) feet. Once the seating capacity is met, the public will not be allowed to enter the facility.

City Council members and staff may attend the meeting in person or electronically. Meeting Information

To watch the live stream of the meeting or watch the recording later:

1) City Website – https://www.ci.craig.co.us/ – City YouTube

2) YouTube – https://www.youtube.com – City of Craig

To sign up for Audience Participation for City Council meetings, please email City Clerk Liz White by 6:15 p.m. on August 11th at lwhite@ci.craig.co.us with your full name and home address. You will receive an email with further instructions.

6:30 pm ~ Council Meeting

Please note that action (including final action) may be taken on any or all the following items:

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of minutes from July 28, 2020 meeting

3. Approval of July 2020 bills in the amount of $870,656.12

4. Approval of agenda

5. Public Comment

Note: Regular City Council meeting agendas and council packets are posted on the City's website to keep City residents informed of City Council actions and deliberations that affect the community. Public Comment time is set aside for citizens to address the City Council on matters within the jurisdiction of the City. Each speaker is allocated three (3) minutes to speak.

6. Presentations-NONE

7. Consent Agenda-NONE

Note: The Consent Agenda consists of proposed actions on business matters which are considered routine and for which approval is based on previously approved City policy or practice.

Public Hearing

A. Ordinance No. 1111 (2020) ~ an ordinance updating the Residential and Commercial Collection Fees.

B. Ordinance No. 1112 (2020) ~ an ordinance amending Section 13.32.020 of the Craig Municipal Code to eliminate references to Double Capital Investment Fees for Unincorporated Areas.

Other Business

A. (SECOND READING) Ordinance No. 1111 (2020) ~ an ordinance updating the Residential and Commercial Collection Fees.

B. (SECOND READING) Ordinance No. 1112 (2020) ~ an ordinance amending Section 13.32.020 of the Craig Municipal Code to eliminate references to Double Capital Investment Fees for unincorporated areas.

C. (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1113 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning vacancies on the city council; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

D. (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1114 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the city manager; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

E. (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1115 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the municipal judge; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

F. (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1116 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning the mayor’s responsibility to present a State of the City Message; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

G. (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1117 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the city attorney; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

H. Award of bid for the Water Treatment Plant-Siemans Automation Equipment and Software Upgrade to Crum Electric Supply in the amount of $120, 122.91

I. Discussion and possible action regarding appointing a City Council member to the CML Policy Committee.

10. Staff Reports

A. July 2020 monthly Police report

11. City Manager/City Attorney Reports

12. Council Reports

13. Adjourn