Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opens on West Victory Way

Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opened on Jan. 1 at 124 W. Victory Way after owner Maria Monañez purchased and remodeled the building for the new business.

Lilian Henandez, Monañez’s daughter, works full time at the shop, which sells a variety of different Mexican goods and provides speciality services for community members. Hernandez and her mom have lived in Craig for 22 years, and this is the first shop they have owned.

Casa Hernandez carries leather shoes, hats and accessories as well as a small variety of apparel for women and children. The store has a variety of Mexican spices, candies, and other specialty food items.

The shop is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Hernandez said that she is still waiting on some additional signs for the storefront, but there are already banners and pop-up signs out front announcing their presence. A new mural has been painted by a community member on the alley-facing side of the building, which helps the shop stand out.

Aside from the retail items, Casa Hernandez is also bringing a variety of professional services under one roof by providing financial and tax preparation services on an appointment basis. Casa Hernandez is working with Chepe Insurance and Services in Denver, and will have appointments available on Feb. 18 and 19 to meet with a professional tax and insurance consultant.

Casa Hernandez also provides bill pay, money orders, check cashing and credit repair services on a walk-in basis through Viamericas. Hernandez said the shop also provides assistance with sending money out of the United States, including transfers to most Central and South American countries.

To contact Casa Hernandez, call 970-541-9650 or stop by 124 W. Victory Way in Craig.