Business Buzz: Play business trivia to win prizes at Miller Family Appliance mixer Thursday

The Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors invites the public to a business after-hours mixer hosted by Miller Family Appliance. Enjoy refreshments while learning about the latest products and services offered at the business. Play a game of business trivia for a chance to win a grand prize. Door prizes will also be offered.

The mixer is set for from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at Miller Family Appliance, 288 Ranney St. To RSVP, call 970-824-5689.

Moffat County CSU Extension offering cottage food safety training Monday

Planning a bake sale or turning grandma's cookie recipe into a business? The Moffat County CSU Extension Office is holding a cottage food safety training to offer cooks information about the Colorado Cottage Foods Act and how to safely operate a food business from a home kitchen.

The class that will be held 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, in the basement of the extension office 539 Barclay St., and the cost is $25. It's important to reserve in advance to ensure the class is offered. Call 970-824-9180 to register.

4-H registration closes on Thursday

Registration for 4-H closes Thursday. To register, visit the Moffat County Extension Office, 539 Barcley St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets on sale for Pick a Dish cooking contest, fundraiser

Get tickets now for the Horizons 2019 Pick A Dish cooking contest fundraiser. Bring a hearty appetite for a taste of savory and sweet dishes served by area restaurants cooking with Horizons Moffat County Adult Services clients. Enjoy beer and wine at a cash bar, music, and door prizes. All funds raised will benefit Horizons Moffat County Adult Services.

This year's event is from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at The Quality Inn & Suites 300 South Colorado Highway 13. Tickets are available for cash or check only at Horizons, 439 Breeze St.; the Craig Chamber of Commerce, 360 East Victory Way; and Yampa Valley Bank, 435 Mack Lane

Nominate a business rock star for outstanding business, individuals in Craig



The Craig Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for outstanding businesses and individuals in the community for its annual business awards.



Chamber board members are looking for local businesses that have made an impression through customer service, business practices, or community support to be nominated as 2018 Business or Businessperson of the Year.



Nominations will be accepted from chamber members until March 6. Then, the board will vote to select the winners.



Nomination forms are available from the chamber or in this story online at CraigDailyPress.com.

Email nominations to Leann at office@craig-chamber.com, or dropped them off at the chamber, 360 E. Victory Way.

Moffat County Local Marketing District provides guidelines for event funding



The Moffat County Local Marketing District will accept requests for funding of events twice annually. All requests for event funding are due with application and supporting documents no later than noon March 31 and Oct. 31.



All other requests for funding are to use the Colorado Common Grant Application, along with proper supporting documentation, and should to be emailed to moffatlmdsecretary@gmail.com no later than noon one week before the regularly scheduled meeting.



All grant applications, as well as meeting dates, times, and locations, are available at

colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.



To be on placed on the LMD agenda, contact Board Chair Luke Tucker no later than noon one week before the scheduled meeting. For more information, email Tucker at luke@mountainairspray.com.