Bulldog Sports — Week of March 21, 2018
March 20, 2018
Wednesday
8 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation lifeguard training at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Thursday
8 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation lifeguard training at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
None
Saturday
8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Region 6 Tournament in Grand Junction
Sunday
4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School track and field parents meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Black Canyon Golf Club in Montrose
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Grand Junction
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.