BLM seeks bids for new public off-range pastures for wild horses and burros

The Bureau of Land Management announced today that it is seeking proposals for new public off-range pastures that provide a free-roaming environment for wild horses removed from Western public lands while also allowing for regular public visitation.

The announcement is part of the BLM's effort to address the growing overpopulation of wild horses and burros on public rangelands. As of March 1, 2018, the wild horse and burro population on public lands was estimated at 81,951 animals, which is more than triple the number of animals the land can support in conjunction with other legally mandated land uses. This chronic overpopulation increases the risk of damage to rangeland resources and raises the chances of starvation and thirst for animals in overpopulated herds.

New public off-range pastures are a more cost-effective and efficient approach to managing costs for animals in holding while providing the public with opportunities to view wild horses in a natural setting. The pastures will also provide opportunities for the public to adopt animals into private care in order to help reduce the number of animals in holding.

One or more public off-range pasture contracts will be awarded and each pasture must accommodate at least 100 to 500 wild horses. Selected participants will be contracted by the BLM to provide humane care for up to 10 years.

Proposals will be accepted through July 10 from the following states: Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

All applicants are required to possess a Dun and Bradstreet number authorizing them to conduct business with the Federal Government. These can be obtained at http://www.dnb.com. Applicants are then asked to access the System for Award Management, at http://www.sam.gov. There is no fee involved.

To obtain the bid solicitation: (1) go to http://www.fedconnect.net; (2) click on "Search Public Opportunities"; (3) under Search Criteria, select "Reference Number"; (4) enter the solicitation number "L15PS00182"; and (5) click Search" and the solicitation information will appear. The solicitation form describes what applicants should submit and where to send application information.

For assistance, please contact Kemi Ismael at(202-912-7098 or kismael@blm.gov. Ms. Ismael can assist with general questions and/or coordinate a meeting between applicants and a local BLM contracting officer and small business specialist. A list of frequently asked questions with additional information is available at http://www.blm.gov/whb.

To learn more about adopting a wild horse or burro online, visit the new Online Corral at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/.