Barrel Cathedral brewery open for business Saturday in downtown Craig

Erica Tieppo is ready behind the bar of Barrel Cathedral in downtown Craig. The site will be open for customers Saturday, June 8.

Courtesy Photo

Yampa Valley Brewing Company has some good news for residents who have waited with bated breath for Craig’s own brewery downtown.

The company announced the Barrel Cathedral at 576 Yampa Avenue will open to the public this weekend at noon Saturday, June 8.

The opening will be met with musical acts Kasey Underwood and Chris Elliot.

The brewery was originally set to open May 10, but a bureaucratic snag related to licensing held up its opening date.

“Once our new licensing goes through the federal and state level, we’ll begin the barrel operation over there,” said Erica Tieppo, the brewery’s co-owner and head brewer.

Construction inside the location has progressed to a point where the inside is almost unrecognizable compared to its former condition.

Among the tools, lifts, and new kitchen appliances, shiny finished floors lead to a fresh layout of new paint and industrial décor. A staircase takes visitors up to the second level where crews put the final touches atop the brewery’s new façade.

The brewery still plans to feature a Cajun bistro restaurant inside it — a separate operation called Fais Do-do which Tieppo said will be run by a Cajun woman.

“She’s from Lousiana, so she will be cooking mostly authentic Cajun food,” Tieppo said.

Tieppo has solidified the brewery’s opening beer offerings.

“The Barrel Cathedral will serve as the sour, Belgo-American and barrel-aged component of Yampa Valley Brewing Company, expanding on the brewery’s brand profile to provide experimental and deluxe beer styles in addition to the company’s main lineup,” Tieppo said in a news release. “The Barrel Cathedral brand releases are expected to begin in August, with barrel aged beers released monthly.”

In a May interview via email, Jennifer Holloway, the new director of Craig Chamber of Commerce, said she’s excited about the prospect of the new downtown business.

“A vibrant downtown is key to having an attractive business environment for home-grown businesses, attracting remote workers and providing visitors with a fulfilling experience,” Holloway said. “This is the perfect kind of venue to compliment our amazing outdoor recreation opportunities and enhance our downtown culture.”

The Barrel Cathedral will operate Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brewery visitors can get their Fais Do-Do fix from 5 p.m. to close Monday through Satuday.

Tieppo said the brewery also has plans to open for brunch on Sundays in the near future.

For the immediate future, she said the area’s anticipation of opening in downtown Craig has shown that the site is likely to be a success.

“We want to thank the town for its support and overwhelmingly positive response,” she said. “We’re really excited.”