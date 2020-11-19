Bank of Colorado, in a show of support to local youth, educators, donates Krispy Kreme donuts to area schools
In a show of support for not only local youth, but educators in the school district, the Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado came through with donations of fried dough confections Wednesday.
According to Craig Branch President Chris Jones, the Bank of Colorado saw an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, supporting local extra curricular activities by purchasing the Krispy Kreme donuts through the local youth bowling fundraiser, while also recognizing all the hard work and difficult changes teachers have gone through this year.
“We just really saw it as an opportunity to show support to the bowling fundraiser and to show support to the teachers in our district, who have done such a great job working through constant changes,” Jones said.
According to Jones, Bank of Colorado purchased three boxes for each school in the district, marking a total of 18 boxes for Sandrock Elementary, Sunset Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, Craig Middle School, Moffat County High School, and the administration building.
