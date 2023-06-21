Applications now open for secondary big game draw
Hunters have another opportunity to apply for limited big game hunting licenses with the secondary draw.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, hunters can check online for a list of available hunt codes and must submit an application by 8 p.m. June 30.
The secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Available licenses will include deer, elk, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued, or not paid for during the primary draw.
Additionally, youth applications are processed first with a 100% draw preference. The $8 resident and $10 nonresident application fees apply per species. A qualifying license is required to apply.
Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw — except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses — will be placed on the leftover list and be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 1.
Applications for both the primary and secondary draws can only be submitted online or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.
For questions about setting up accounts, planning hunts or applying for licenses, Colorado Parks and Wildlife call center agents and hunt planners are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at cpw.state.co.us/bg/hunting.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.