Applications now open for secondary big game draw

Hunters have another opportunity to apply for limited big game hunting licenses with the secondary draw.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, hunters can check online for a list of available hunt codes and must submit an application by 8 p.m. June 30.

The secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Available licenses will include deer, elk, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued, or not paid for during the primary draw.

Additionally, youth applications are processed first with a 100% draw preference. The $8 resident and $10 nonresident application fees apply per species. A qualifying license is required to apply.

Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw — except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses — will be placed on the leftover list and be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 1.

Applications for both the primary and secondary draws can only be submitted online or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.

For questions about setting up accounts, planning hunts or applying for licenses, Colorado Parks and Wildlife call center agents and hunt planners are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at cpw.state.co.us/bg/hunting .