Andy Daniels: Be part of the solution

I write to you today with an impassioned plea. Having now been in Craig for a number of years, I (as probably you have also), heard the calls that “someone should do something about (insert topic)”. Even as people in the community try, others seem to do nothing more than complain about those that try to make changes. It is about our future as a community that I write to you today.

We all know that by 2025 (or perhaps even sooner), major changes are coming to our community. We also know the political environment in Colorado has taken a shift this past year with much of the attention elsewhere while at the same time negatively influencing the potential of our current energy based economy.

I submit to you today that as it pertains to the economic development of this community, that someone has to be you, others, and me in a coordinated approach to cajole, demand, or force CNCC and the CCCS System or others to actively participate and in fact drive the economic development of our community.

The growth mindset, leadership, and forward thinking strategies needed for CNCC to become a vital economic driver in our community is simply absent. We cannot, and should not tolerate this any longer. We have to insist that CNCC (or someone else), be at the forefront of our needs. We need to be coordinated, consistent, and assertive until we see the positive changes and leadership occurring. It is one of our best hopes to make Moffat County strong, and our economy work into the future.

To that end, my Board of Trustees have asked me to help coordinate with other community leaders a meeting to lay out a strategy, form a working sub-group, and put the pressure on the local and state leadership. We need your help. You may be receiving this communication via either Andrea Camp or Dave Fleming who have agreed to assist with “spreading the word.” It is time to be mad, take that anger, funnel into a constructive efforts, and push for the changes we need. Will you join us?

You are cordially invited to an old-fashioned community leadership discussion regarding CNCC and economic development. At that meeting we will share a few misunderstanding about the powers (or lack of powers), that the local board of control has, share strategies for contacting local and state leadership, and discuss a few events around housing and how to coordinate strategies.

Please plan to attend. The meeting will be held at the Moffat County Pavilion at the Fairgrounds beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Feel free to pass the word to business and community leadership.

Thank you for your time and attention.

Andy Daniels