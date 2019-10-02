Accused Mathers quarter thief caught on delinquency charges

A Craig man is accused of giving underage persons alcohol and marijuana in the parking lot of a local elementary school.

Alexander Joseph Woodfield, 21, was charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of a protection order, a misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Jeffrey Bond, about 8 p.m. Sept. 24 a caller reported a several possible juveniles in a suspicious, gold-colored minivan in the parking lot of Ridgeview Elementary School.

Alexander Joseph Woodfield, 21, was charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of a protection order, a misdemeanor.

Jail courtesy photo

“The anonymous party reported the juveniles were drinking alcohol,” police said in the affidavit.

When they arrived, police almost immediately noticed Woodfield, who had a warrant for his arrest in a burglary case at Mathers Bar.

In that case, Woodfield and an accomplice are accused of stealing about $800 worth of quarters from the Mathers Bar office and walking out on a bar tab worth close to $200.

The Craig Press withheld Woodfield’s name when it reported the alleged quarter heist in August as there was an active warrant for his arrest, so he was able to elude police until the Ridgeview Elementary incident Sept. 24.

“(Craig police) further told me that he had knowledge that Woodfield had run from officers on a recent contact,” the affidavit said.

Once Woodfield was in custody, police said they noticed his eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled of alcohol. Police questioned the 19-year-old female and another underage person whose name and age were redacted in the affidavit.

Upon questioning the two underage persons, police said the 19-year-old female admitted to having several sips of a flavored vodka brought by Woodfield, but the redacted underage person denied consuming alcohol.

Both the 19-year-old and the redacted underage person admitted to smoking a marijuana cigar allegedly provided by Woodfield, according to the affidavit.

Both agreed to an alcohol breath test and the 19-year-old blew a .000 while the redacted underage person blew a .0171, the affidavit said. Both were issued municipal citations on charges related to underage consumption.

Woodfield was booked into the Moffat County Jail Sept. 25 and was released after posting a $750 cash or surety bond Oct. 1. He is set to appear in Judge Sandra Gardner’s Moffat County courtroom No. 2 at 2 p.m. Oct. 29.