A dedication to education: Wall does it all for MCSD

Moffat County School District finance director John Wall poses for a photo in his office at the school district offices.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

For John Wall, it’s all about balance.

From balancing the multi-million dollar budget for the Moffat County School District to balancing his work and home life, Wall said that just like any other parent, it takes work to find a happy medium to find it in all parts of his life.

“We (at MCSD) all kind of operate in these little bubbles in a big thing,” Wall said. “It all comes together, and that’s the cool part about watching it. The hard part of trying to balance all the different needs. When you’re using other people’s money — taxpayers money and bonds and all that stuff. It’s a limited resource.”

After time working at ColoWyo and serving overseas with Mercy Ships — an overseas hospital ship that provides healthcare and surgical procedures to patients in need — the original plan for Wall and his family was to settle in Denver. But when the position to handle MCSD’s accounting opened up, Wall said it was coming home after being years away.

“We came home in 2016, and I stumbled across (the director of finance and operations position) back in my wife’s home in Denver,” he said. “We were living at her parents’ place when they actually put up the job posting. I was told about it before I left the ship.”

In addition to the school’s finances and grant management, Wall manages operations — which include transportation, maintenance, food services and technology. While having to wear all those different hats, Wall gets a unique view of how the school district runs and is involved in a lot of it. It’s not uncommon for him to have a bus radio with him at school board meetings to keep an eye on how the buses are running, and he has been known to occasionally serve lunch to students in the district or hop behind the wheel of a bus himself.

More than anyone (including himself), he credits the people he works with that help keep the school district running smoothly. From the women who make sure school children are fed every day to the handymen who are always ready to fix something when it breaks, Wall said that working with them has kept him coming back since 2017.

“There’s a part of service to your community when you work here,” he said. “What keeps me around? The people. There aren’t many people who do education for the money, and those people that do are driven by the right reasons. It’s those kinds of people that keep me around.”

Though his office is at the district administration building on Texas Avenue, he said his job allows him to be flexible and available to see his children at school periodically.

“It’s fun to be able to just drop by my kids’ classrooms,” he said. “When I was serving lunch, I would make a joke with my daughter about not taking a white milk with her lunch. The teachers know that they’re my kids. I also get to referee basketball games — things like that. That’s fun to be around.”