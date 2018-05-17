81 cyclists bike from Craig to Maybell during annual ‘Where the Hell’s Maybell?’

CRAIG — The 32nd annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” bike ride whizzed by Saturday, as 81 cyclists biked from Craig to Maybell.

“It’s really a peaceful ride,” said Ryan Dennison, recreation manager for Craig Parks and Recreation. He added that he was glad to see so many cyclists enjoying the ride. “I think that’s just the scenic, kind of rustic ride itself. There’s nothing we do in particular. It’s just the natural beauty of Northwest Colorado.”

While weather was chilly Saturday morning, it was a great day for a ride, Dennison said. The event attracted cyclists of all ages and skill levels. People came from as far as Aurora and Fruita to enjoy the ride.

At the end of the 30-mile ride, many participants enjoyed a breakfast served by members of Bear River Young Life, who offered a meal for $6 a plate as a fundraiser. Memorial Regional Health also donated t-shirts and supplies for an aid station along the route.

