5th annual Shop With a Cop spreads holiday cheer for cops, kids in Moffat County

The 5th annual Shop with a Cop event went off without a hitch again this year at the Craig Wal-Mart, as the Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife all participated in Saturday’s event, supporting underprivileged children in the Moffat County community.

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the groups were split into two, with some coming to shop at 9:00 am and the next group coming at 10:30.

Each kid participating was given $150 to spend on things around the store. Additionally, each family went home with a cart full of food to make a Christmas meal.

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume was one of the driving forces behind the program, along with the help of a private donor. Hume said that all of the law enforcement officials that were participating were volunteering to be there.

“I honestly believe that our shop with a cop program holds great value every year without respect to the current situation,” said Hume. “Obviously, the current landscape and the year that we have all lived has been very difficult but we are fortunate enough that we have a benefactor who sees the value in the program and our interaction with the community.”

The kids picked out different kinds of toys for themselves and their families. One of the kids, Kimberly Ann Moore, decided to donate much of what she bought to the owner Wayne Davis, the owner of Craig Veterinary Hospital, and a local food shelter.

“I know some people on Christmas don’t get what they deserve, so I (got) them some food,” Kimberly Ann said.

The charitable display by the young girl was something that was noticed around the group participating in the event, with many officers remarking about how outstanding it was and even working to help get her something for herself.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Kimberly Ann’s mother, Stephanie Moore.

One of the officers involved, School Resource Officer Bobby Adler, actually participated in the program when he was a kid.

“It is very nice to be on the other side of it. I definitely think the cops have more fun with this,” said Adler.

Lego sets were a big hit with the kids, most notably Spider-Man and Minecraft Lego sets, as well as Nerf guns for the kids and their siblings. While each kids had different strategies and ideas in mind for what to get, others purchases equipment for fly fishing, while others grabbed video games and toys.

“It was the Minecraft Legos,” said Adam Thomas Brown when asked what his favorite toy was that he picked out.

Trace Curtis separated from the group, however, and had a different choice of his favorite toy, going with a sled to use in the snow.

Mason Whiteside Hoffman participated in the event for the second year, grabbing some Legos on the day.

“I can offer up that our team looks forward to it every year…it was maybe difficult to see who was having more fun at any given moment, our team, the kids, or collectively together,” said Hume.

