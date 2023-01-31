2022 Census of Agriculture responses due Monday

The Colorado Department of Agriculture encourages all ag producers across the state to respond to the USDA 2022 Census of Agriculture by the deadline Monday, Feb. 6.

Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts a census of agriculture, which counts farms and ranches across the U.S. and the people who operate them. Completing the ag census is a way for producers to shape agriculture policy and research in future years.

The USDA defines a farm as any place that produced, sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agriculture products during the 2022 census year. This is the first year that the census can be completed online.

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the census data is used for any entity or organization that serves farmers and rural communities, including federal, state and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, and others.

Census data is used to inform decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, infrastructure and rural development, research, education, and beginning farmer programs.

The information collected can help the USDA develop short- and long-term improvements and strategies to better serve rural communities across the country.

Visit the USDA Agricultural Counts website to respond electronically at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus .