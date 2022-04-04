2022-23 Colorado fishing licenses now available

Steamboat Springs resident Greg Pohlman shows off a rainbow trout he caught out of the Yampa River in Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area on March 13.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding anglers that the 2022-23 fishing season is here.

Fishing licenses for 2022-23 are valid March 1 through March 31, 2023. Regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multi-day fishing licenses can be found in the Colorado Fishing Brochure. For individuals ages 18 through 64, a $10.59 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Children under age 16 can fish with one rod for free.

Coloradans and nonresident visitors can purchase fishing licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at local CPW offices, or from hundreds of authorized sales agents statewide.

According to CPW, Colorado has 27,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoir​s with the possibility of catching 35 different species of fish.

“Spring is around the corner and so is the opportunity to get out and enjoy the active, outdoor Colorado lifestyle by going fishing,” said CPW Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli. “If you are new to fishing there are many classes offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing.”

For more information about fishing in Colorado, go to CPW.state.co.us/ThingsToDo/Pages/Fishing.aspx .