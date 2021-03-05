20 Under 40: Mike Swaro maintains great northwest’s outdoor experience

Colorado Parks & Wildlife's Mike Swaro. (Courtesy Photo)



If you ever need to find Mike Swaro in Moffat County, it’s a safe bet to start your search in the mountains north or west of town. Heck, maybe even start your search at the nearest shooting range.

Swaro, the Assistant Area Wildlife Manager in Craig for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, can get lost in the beauty that is Moffat County. From Black Mountain to Middle Mountain, Swaro enjoys exploring the vast, open country northwest Colorado has to offer.

When not on duty for CPW, Swaro remains deeply committed to Craig and Moffat County, specifically the youth. Moonlighting as a youth football coach, or playing a part in building new archery ranges, Swaro has a hand in making sure the youth of the community are developing and getting involved in something they’re passionate in.

That passion carries over to his role with CPW, where he’s invested in maintaining the great northwest’s wildlife herds, making sure a robust hunting and fishing economy thrives in Moffat County.

What is on your playlist? Eric Church, Stoney Larue, John Pardi Describe yourself in 3 words. Loyal, Dedicated, Gritty Best book you have read? Bible What’s your favorite go-to local dish? Vallartas, Number 8 (Crispy Relleno and Pork Chimichanga)

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? The wild places of Moffat County, from Black Mountain to Middle Mountain.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? Involvement with youth in different capacities…coaching Doak Walker football/youth baseball, building Wyman archery range for 4H shooting, and establishing events to expose youth to hunting and fishing.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? Becoming uncomfortable through new opportunities, growth comes from change.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? Find a career that you are passionate and invested in.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Be involved with the community through church, volunteering, gym, sports, etc. There is a strong community family that supports each other.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com