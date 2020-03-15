20 Under 40: Brooke Archibeque keeps focus local as part of Craig Walmart

Brooke Archibeque takes a break during an evening shift at Walmart.

Andy Bockelman

In the retail world, a friendly face who provides exceptional service can make a one-time customer a regular visitor.

At Craig’s Walmart, Brooke Archibeque strives to offer as much as she can to make the shopping experience a positive one and otherwise enhancing the community spirit of Craig.

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

I began my career with Walmart in 2008. The company has grown with the times and seeks new ways to interact with customers. It’s mostly technology-driven. We strive every day to make it easier for our customers to find what they’re looking for, while maintaining a personal approach.

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

I feel that the generation before me did not have the technology resources that we use today. They had to do things different, and sometimes a little more time-consuming than we do now.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

Some challenges we may face as a team in the future may be becoming too dependent on technology. As convenient as it makes a lot of things, it can also make it hard in terms of internet or power outages.

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day-to-day basis?

The rewarding part of my job on a daily basis is seeing the growth in my associates and helping my customers.

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

If I wouldn’t have chosen Walmart as my career, I would have likely chosen to follow my father’s and brother’s footsteps and became a electrician.

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

Personally I would avoid any job having to do with bodily fluids. I have a really weak stomach.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

I feel like my grandparents and parents were a part of the time when the women kept the house and kids in order and the men worked and supported the family. Nowadays, both have to work in order to sustain the home and family.

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

I feel divided about all the technology advances here in 2020. I love the convenience and the ease of doing a lot of things. With that being said, there isn’t a lot of privacy anymore and that can be scary.

What kind of strengths or weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

I believe my generation is one of the last before the boom in technology. We were part of the “Come home when the street lights came on” kids. We were part of being taught that hard work is what will take you where you want to go. That is what gives me my drive to push forward in my career path.

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s future?

My generation is the next one that will run this town. It will bring some newer ideas but still have that little something that our elders instilled in us.